John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur Get Emotional In Batla House's Melancholic Song 'Humko Rula Diya'

Humko Rula Diya, the new song from Batla House, is all about the tussle between the mind and the heart. The film's lead pair, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, are seen struggling to keep their marriage intact while John's profession threatens to tear it apart.

Batla House is inspired by the September 2008 encounter between the Delhi Police and suspected terrorists. John's role is inspired by Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the Batla House encounter.

The new song shows the struggle between John and Mrunal and the heartbreak that separation causes. John's character is faced with the tough call of choosing between his personal life and his professional duties. The video of the song makes occasional trips back in time to show happier moments between the onscreen couple.

The melancholic track has been sung by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali, written by Prince Dubey and composed by Ankit Tiwari. Sharing the song on Twitter, John wrote, "Jab dil aur dimaag ke beech chunna ho jaaye mushkil, toh bas ek hi baat aaye mann mein ki 'Kismat ne kyu humko mila diya, humko rula diya.' Listen to this melancholic track now!"

Mrunal, who was recently seen in Super 30 opposite Hrithik Roshan, tweeted, "Jab farz pyaar ke beech aaye toh apne hi dil ko dukhaye. #RulaDiya is out now to take you on a melancholic ride. Here, let it touch your soul."

Watch the song here:

Batla House, directed by Nikhil Advani, attempts to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The film will release on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. It is the latest in the line of patriotic films, like RAW and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, that John has starred in.

