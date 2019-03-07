English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Abraham on Kangana Ranaut's 'Actors Should Voice Their Opinions' Comment: I Think She is Right
At the trailer launch of RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter), John Abraham said that he would like to play the role of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman on-screen.
Image: Instagram/ John Abraham
During the success party of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut had called popular actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh "irresponsible" for their apolitical stand on national issues and added that film personalities should take interest in matters that are of national importance. In response to her call out, actor John Abraham has said, "If they (referring to film industry personalities) are politically aware, then I think Kangana definitely is (right). She has got a voice and I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware."
John supported Kangana at the trailer launch of Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) in Mumbai, where he was asked to respond to her statements and other political matters. He said, "You shouldn't be like I say 'stupidly talented'. You cannot be an idiot who doesn't know anything about which countries lie where and what's happening. If you don't know what's happening in Bihar to Syria then you should just shut up and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don't talk."
He added, "So unless you are aware about what's happening then only make a statement. If you are not aware, don't make a statement. I think everybody here who made this film, we are all very politically aware. We understand what's happening. Of course, we have shot the a lot of the film in Kashmir. So we know what is happening there and we know what the grassroots and ground roots problems are there. So we understand what's happening there."
John also said that one shouldn't make political statements only to trend online. "So when you know a situation, you can make a statement. But again, making a statement at the right time is important. Not making a statement for effect or to trend. So I am not in the business of trending. I don't want to trend. It's good to show good films, educate your audience and move on with life."
John was also asked about a lot of questions about the Pulwama terror attack and the return of wing-commander in the Indian Air Force Abhinandan Varthaman at the event. Considering that his recent filmography includes films like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyamev Jayate, he was asked if he would like to the portray Abhinandan on-screen. He responded with a definitive yes and said, "I feel that he is like a true national hero and I would definitely like to play him on-screen."
John's RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) will release on April 5. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Raghubir Yadav, Sikander Kherr and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in other pivotal roles. It is written and directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal.
