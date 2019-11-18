Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

John Abraham on Why He Prefers to Release His Films on Independence Day

John Abraham, whose Satyameva Jayate and Batla House were Independence Day releases, talks about the importance of the day for him.

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
John Abraham on Why He Prefers to Release His Films on Independence Day
John Abraham. (Image: Instagram)

John Abraham has been doing intense action-thriller films for some time, and two of these films released around the Independence Day. He started with 2018's Satyameva Jayate and continued with 2019's Batla House. Interestingly, these films turned out to be super successful at the box office.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, John talked about his movies lined up as an actor and producer. On being asked if his next film with Nikkhil Advani, Gorkha, will be another Independence Day release, he said, "No, it’s Attack, which rolls on January 4 and opens on August 14. I’ve come to believe that the day belongs to me, not just because it’s a national holiday but also for the feelings it brings forth. Attack is an apt Independence Day release, patriotic without being jingoistic. It will be directed by Lakshya Anand, who assisted Kabir Khan on New York and Ek Tha Tiger, and Siddharth Anand on Bang Bang."

The actor was also asked why he took a break from the intense action movie and chose Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti as his upcoming release. "As an actor, I needed a break from intense roles. So, being a fan of Anees Bazmee’s brand of cinema, which I enjoy as a viewer, I accepted Pagalpanti after hearing just one line of the story and laughing all through the narration," he said.

He also talked about his upcoming films as a director and how confident he was about them. "As a producer, I have three films lined up—Gorkha, which will be directed by Nikkhil Advani, Ray helmed by Abhishek Sharma who’s made Parmanu and Rensil D’Silva’s next. Hopefully, they will raise the bar set by Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu and Batla House, which gained acceptance from both, the media and the audience. Ray, for instance, is a genre you have never seen on the Indian screen. A love story, and yet drastically different. As a producer, I want to go into areas no one has explored. I believe higher the risk, the greater the profit," he shared.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram