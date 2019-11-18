John Abraham on Why He Prefers to Release His Films on Independence Day

John Abraham has been doing intense action-thriller films for some time, and two of these films released around the Independence Day. He started with 2018's Satyameva Jayate and continued with 2019's Batla House. Interestingly, these films turned out to be super successful at the box office.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, John talked about his movies lined up as an actor and producer. On being asked if his next film with Nikkhil Advani, Gorkha, will be another Independence Day release, he said, "No, it’s Attack, which rolls on January 4 and opens on August 14. I’ve come to believe that the day belongs to me, not just because it’s a national holiday but also for the feelings it brings forth. Attack is an apt Independence Day release, patriotic without being jingoistic. It will be directed by Lakshya Anand, who assisted Kabir Khan on New York and Ek Tha Tiger, and Siddharth Anand on Bang Bang."

The actor was also asked why he took a break from the intense action movie and chose Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti as his upcoming release. "As an actor, I needed a break from intense roles. So, being a fan of Anees Bazmee’s brand of cinema, which I enjoy as a viewer, I accepted Pagalpanti after hearing just one line of the story and laughing all through the narration," he said.

He also talked about his upcoming films as a director and how confident he was about them. "As a producer, I have three films lined up—Gorkha, which will be directed by Nikkhil Advani, Ray helmed by Abhishek Sharma who’s made Parmanu and Rensil D’Silva’s next. Hopefully, they will raise the bar set by Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Parmanu and Batla House, which gained acceptance from both, the media and the audience. Ray, for instance, is a genre you have never seen on the Indian screen. A love story, and yet drastically different. As a producer, I want to go into areas no one has explored. I believe higher the risk, the greater the profit," he shared.

