John Abraham ‘Owes’ A Lot to His 'Pathaan' Co-star Shah Rukh Khan ; Know How

Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham’s recent release Attack enthralled the audience with some impressive stunts. The actor has been working on some much-awaited action-packed projects, one of which happens to be Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. John will be sharing space with King Khan and Deepika Padukone in the action drama.

Recently, the 49-year-old actor shared his thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and revealed that he owes a lot to him. Speaking to Pinkvilla, John said, “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh. Probably for him, it was just another competition that he judged." John also heaped praises on the 56-year-old actor and said that he has a lot of “deep-rooted" respect for SRK, describing him as a “wonderful, charming" and “supremely intelligent."

John added that he cannot share much details about Pathaan since the movie is still under production. The actor added that he will be shooting for the movie for the entire month of April, and added that working with Shah Rukh is an honour.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is directed by Sidharth Anand.