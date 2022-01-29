John Abraham Plays the Protective Husband as He Guides Wife Priya Runchal Towards Car Amid Shutterbugs

After he broke off from a very public relationship with Bipasha Basu, actor John Abraham kept his married life with Priya Runchal quite private. The couple tied the knot secretly in 2014, and it was only when the actor wished his fans on social media and signed it a ‘John and Priya Abraham’ that people found out about their marriage.

John and Priya are rarely spotted out together in public, as the actor has said his wife likes to stay away from the media glare. You will hardly ever see them making a red carpet appearance together, or at any filmi party. So the fan frenzy is understandable when the goodlooking couple is spotted out and about in B-Town.

The couple was spotted exiting a restaurant on Saturday, probably after a weekend meal, when shutterbugs captured a glimpse of them together. Priya wore a delicate white dress as John was in casual black, both their faces covered in masks. The actor is seen stepping out of the restaurant with his wife and lightly guiding her toward the car, away from the photographers who had surrounded them.

While some fans called them a decent couple, many seemed surprised to find that John is already married. Many comments on the video said, “Shaadi kab hui?"

In an interview with Mid-day sometime ago, John had said that Priya, an investment banker, likes to stay away from the paparazzi frenzy. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he said.

The couple tested Covid positive earlier in January 2022. “Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven’t been in contact with anyone else," he had said on Instagram.

