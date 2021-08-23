John Abraham Poses Carefree for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar Photoshoot

Unveiling one of the most awaited pictures from his annual calendar photoshoot, Dabboo Ratnani shared a monochrome picture of Bollywood’s action hero John Abraham. The actor has been a heartthrob because of his killer looks, outstanding acting, and those dimples. John has always been a fitness enthusiast and has managed to make a lot of girls fall head-over-heels in love with him. Once again, the actor has left everyone amazed in his recent photoshoot for Ratnani’s annual calendar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ratnani posted John’s image which featured him sitting on a couch, shirtless. The actor was seen flaunting his well-defined abs and incredibly hot body. Sharing John’s photo, Ratnani called him a combination of soft and strong. In the caption, he wrote, “Being Both Soft and Strong Is A Combination Very Few Have Mastered. Incredibly Hot and Super Cool John Abraham for Dabboo Ratnani.”

As soon as the celebrity photographer shared the post, it went viral among fans as they could not stop gushing over the very handsome actor. The comment section was loaded with comments, mostly fire and heart emoticons as users were left speechless. They called him the “handsome hunk” of Bollywood.

In case you don’t remember, last year Ratnani had to face backlash as he was accused of copying John’s photoshoot. With a towel draped around his lower body, John was seen showing off his chiselled body. Popular fashion police Diet Sabya had accused Ratnani of copying photographer Mario Testino’s towel series.

On August 5, Ratnani revealed Bell Bottom star Akshay Kumar’s look for his annual calendar. “Be a warrior, not a worrier. Magnificent Akshay Kumar for Dabboo Ratnani,” wrote the photographer in the comment section.

Earlier, the celebrity photographer has unveiled pictures of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Vijay Deverakonda, Abhishek Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and Kartik Aryan.

