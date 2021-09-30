John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh's Attack to Release on Republic Day 2022

Post the announcement that theatres will reopen in Maharashtra from October 22, many films are getting updated release dates. From Sooryavanshi and ’83 to Prithviraj and Shamshera, many big budget films will hit the theatres soon. Now, the latest film to get a release date is John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film Attack. The makers of the film recently announced that the film will release on Republic Day 2022.

John Abraham took to Instagram to announce the film, along with a poster. In the poster, he could be seen wearing a bulletproof vest, overlooking an explosion. He wrote, “A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees! This time the race is against time, get ready for #Attack. Releasing worldwide on Republic Day 2022!"

The film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, was originally scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country on August 14, 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its release. The movie is being co-produced by Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajai Kapoor.

Meanwhile John recently announced that his upcoming film, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns will also release in the theatres on July 8th 2022.

Ek Villain: Returns also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns. It is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.

The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster ‘Ek Villain’, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

John, meanwhile will also be seen in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. The film will release on November 26, 2021.

