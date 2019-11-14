Take the pledge to vote

John Abraham Reacts To Controversial Pati Patni Aur Woh Dialogue

Twitter users had lashed out at Kartik Aaryan over a marital rape joke in Pati Patni Aur Woh's trailer.

November 14, 2019
John Abraham Reacts To Controversial Pati Patni Aur Woh Dialogue
After his last film, Batla House, John Abraham is gearing up for his next film which is an action-comedy titled Pagalpanti. Even though John Abraham is open to the comedy genre, he has limits there.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, John Abraham was asked about his opinion on a controversial marital rape joke from Kartik Aaryan's upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh. To this, Abraham said, "Pagalpanti is a universal movie. You can target anyone, from the age of 5 to 80-90. There is no bloodshed, the villains are cute, everything is very good and positive about the film. I can't do adult humor, so if anything katkos (bothers) me in a line and I feel it might be offensive as far as humor goes, I probably wouldn't say it."

Anil Kapoor added to it stating that newcomers often lack the confidence to challenge directors over controversial dialogues even if they do not agree with it.

 

The dialogue in question is from the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the scene, Kartik Aaryan is seen ranting to his best friend Aparshakti Khurana about a married man's sex life. He says, "Agar sex maange toh bikhari, agar mana Kare toh atyachaari aur agar kisi jugaad se mil jaaye toh balaatkari." (If we ask for sex then we are beggars if we deny it then torturers and if we somehow do get it then we are rapists).

The dialogue was not well received by a number of viewers who took to Twitter to admonish Kartik Aaryan and the filmmakers for stooping to levels of joking on marital rape.

Pagalpanti stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

