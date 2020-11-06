John Abraham Reportedly Charging Rs 20 Cr for Yash Raj Film with Shah Rukh Khan

John Abraham is reportedly joining Yash Raj Film's production, titled Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film will mark his return to the YRF camp after Dhoom, Kabul Express and New York. The actor is said to be charging a whopping Rs 20 crore for his performance, reported Bollywood Hungama.

A source said, "John is presently in the best phase of his career with his solo films emerging box-office hits. He has proved his worth of carrying films on his shoulders and hence, he hiked his fees for the much awaited YRF film. John will be paid an upfront fees of Rs. 20 crores for this action packed entertainer and will be shooting for over 60 days for his track of negative lead in Pathan."

The film also features Deepika Padukone as the female lead and is touted to be the comeback venture of SRK after his last release, Zero (2018). John will be shooting for some high octane action scenes and dramatic scenes with Shah Rukh.

"John is presently shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2, and on wrapping that up, will move on to Ek Villain 2. Finally, by the end of January, he will commence his work on Pathan. He is expected to fly abroad with the cast," the source added.