News18 » Movies
1-min read

John Abraham Says Failure Really Doesn't Affect Him

John Abraham revealed that being from a middle-class family had played a role in shaping his values.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
John Abraham Says Failure Really Doesn't Affect Him
John Abraham. (Image: Instagram)

Actor John Abraham says his biggest advantage is that he is not afraid of failure.

"I come from a very middle-class background and even today, I hold on to those values very strongly. My biggest advantage is that I'm not afraid of failure. And when you're not afraid of it, you can do whatever you want because you've seen failure and success in the same measure. So, failure really doesn't affect me," John said.

The actor expressed his views when he appeared on chat show "Not Just Super Stars" along with his personal trainer Vinod Channa. The show is aired in India on Zee Café.

Talking about his friends, John said: "One of my close friends, Suku, is an auto-rickshaw driver. He ferries me regularly from my home to the office and back. Once Suku and I went to watch a Tamil film, 'Kaakha Kaakha', and it was on his recommendation that I re-made this movie into Force."

Being someone who believes in living a simple life, John also confessed that he prefers spending on others.

"I don't spend on myself as I don't like it," he said.

When host Gunjan Utreja asked John about his holiday plan, the actor said: "I am a self-confessed workaholic. I have had a holiday for only five days in the last eighteen years."

 

 

