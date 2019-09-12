John Abraham Seeks Blessing of Lord Ganesha with Batla House Co-star Nora Fatehi

The 10-day long Ganeshotsav, the festival celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm especially in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, comes to an end on Thursday, September 12. The idol of Lord Ganesha is taken for immersion or visarjan on this day called Anant Chaturdashi.

Bollywood celebrities also take part in the festivities that begins on the day Ganesh Chaturthi, which makes it all the more grand. Among other actors from the tinsel town, actor John Abraham also celebrated Ganeshotsav. The Batla House actor, on Tuesday evening, visited the Ganeshotsav marquee in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor was accompanied by actress Nora Fatehi, producer Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khosla Kumar.

John Abraham took pictures and also applied tilak on his forehead. All bowed before the idol of Lord Ganesha to take his blessings.

South superstar Kajal Aggarwal, who was last seen in Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’ with Akshay Kumar, also visited Ganpati pandal in Andheri and offered prayers. Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming directorial ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Meanwhile, Padmavat actress Deepika Padukone visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday evening to seek blessing of Lord Ganesha. Dressed in a pale bronze saree, Deepika walked barefoot to the pandal amid tight security. It is the 33-year-old actress' first Ganeshotsav after she tied the knot with Ranveer Singh.

