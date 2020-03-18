John Abraham Shares His Hulk Meme, Says It's Benchmark for Satyamev Jayate 2 During Work Cut Out

The film industry has come to a standstill during the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. With shootings suspended, celebrities are spending quality time with their families and are relaxing for a few days. John Abraham has also planned out his 'break'.

Tuesday, the actor took to social media to post a Marvel themed meme on himself. He shared a photoshopped picture of Hulk with his face superimposed on it. Calling it his benchmark for Satyamev Jayate 2, the actor wrote, "Benchmark set by @milapzaveri . Work cut out for me during this break. #seeyouatthemovies #satyamevajayate2 #staysafeindia (sic)"

In an earlier interview, Satyamev Jayate director Milap Zaveri had also called him Hulk and detailed his plans to turn it into a franchise. The director revealed his plan to continue making a movie in the Satyamev Jayate franchise every two years, where John will 'keep growing older but continue to fight corruption'. His inspiration comes from Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo.

Calling John his ‘hulk’, the filmmaker had then said that for Satyamev Jayate 2, “We have already started working on the action. I am finding new things for John to tear apart now. He is my hulk and I believe he can smash anything.”

Slated to release on October 2, the film also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

