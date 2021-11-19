John Abraham Snatches Fan's Phone for Secretly Filming the Actor; Watch What Happened Next

Actor John Abraham was recently spotted by two male fans on the streets of Mumbai. The men, who were on their motorbikes, were recording a video of the actor who was walking on the street in athleisure. The actor surprised them by grabbing the phone and leaving a sweet message.

“Hi, how are you? Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there," John said in the video. The actor later handed them the phone. The video has been going viral on social media, with netizens dubbing John as “the most humble star".

Meanwhile, John Abraham is currently gearing up for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 which takes inspiration from its 2018 predecessor, where John played two roles, one of a painter and a vigilante. In the latest film, John has raised the stakes by playing up to four characters in the film. The film’s trailer shows all of his characters as vigilantes in their own right.

The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar who is said to play the role of a strong and empowered woman in the film who is a politician and a doting wife. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani under T-Series and Emmay Entertainments. The film will release in theatres on November 25, 2021.

John Abraham will also be starring in a hardcore action movie that will take inspiration from its Hollywood counterparts. According to a recent report, John will be featuring in the movie Attack, helmed by his own production house JA Entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.