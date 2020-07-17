John Abraham Starrer Mumbai Saga Hyderabad Schedule Cancelled, Filming to Continue in Mumbai

The cast of the upcoming film, Mumbai Saga were prepping for a shoot schedule post lockdown in Hyderabad. The makers of the film had got a permit from the government of Telangana state for a 14-day shooting schedule in Hyderabad’s Ramoji City.

However, as per a recent interaction of the film’s director Sanjay Gupta to Mid-day, the filming would continue in Mumbai itself owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Following the guidelines by Producers Guild Of India, Sanjay along with his crew including the leading men, were kicked to get back to work but is now considering otherwise.

Sanjay told the publication that the makers had erected three indoor sets to conclude the shooting. However, with a spike of over 30,000 cases in the country in a single day, they can't put anyone's health at risk. This has been decided after the World Health Organization (WHO) claimed the deadly virus to be airborne.

He cited that now that Hyderabad has become as unsafe as Mumbai, they might as well shoot in the city itself. Sanjay admitted Hyderabad has now become as unsafe as Mumbai and given the gravity of the current scenario, it seems unlikely to resume shooting in the Southern city.

For the unversed, Mumbai Saga chronicles the transition of the city Mumbai. It revolves around the events that replaced the Mumbai mills with malls and tall towers in the 80s and 90s. The gangster drama has an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, Sharman Joshi Pankaj Tripathi and Ivan Rodrigues.