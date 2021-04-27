John Abraham Starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 Postponed, Avoids Clash with Salman Khan's Radhe

Filmmakers who had their films on hold since last year owing to the pandemic, had hoped to release them in theatres this year. But with the rise in cases during the second wave, several filmmakers are being forced to reconsider their previously announced release dates. John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is the latest film being pushed.

The film was supposed to hit theatres on Eid this year, alongwith Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It was set to be a big box office clash on Eid with two tentpoles releasing on the same day.

The makers announced they are postponing the release with a statement, “In these unprecedented times, nothing matters more than the safety and health of our countrymen & patrons. Our film Satyameva Jayate 2 will now release on a later date. Till then let’s keep our masks on and do our best to keep our loved ones and ourselves out of harm’s way. Jai Hind."

Earlier, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster was supposed to release on October 2, 2020. However, last year, due to the theatre shutdown during lockdown, the film’s release was pushed. The shoot of the film was also halted. John finished shooting for it in February.

Directed by Milap Zaveri with production by T-Series and distribution by AA Films, the film is an official spiritual sequel of 2018’s Satyameva Jayate and stars John in a double role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in important characters.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here