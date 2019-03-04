John Abraham: There Has to Be a War Against Terror, Not Against a Country or Religion

Actor John Abraham on Monday said action needs to be taken against terrorism instead of waging a war against a country or a religion.At the trailer launch of his upcoming film RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter), based on the real-life story of a spy, the actor was asked about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post the February 14 Pulwama attack.John said, "There has to be a war against terror (ism) and not against a country or any religion. I am very clear with my outlook on that."I am not one of those actors who will say that ‘People will like this, so let's do it'. I say things as it is. These days, polarisation is happening and that is dangerous."Directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is slated to release on April 5. On releasing the film at a time when patriotism is on a new high, John said, "We do not want to sound like opportunists in this current situation because we had decided to release the film around this time almost a year ago."Back then, the situation was certainly not the same. However, keeping the present in mind, I think in the current ecosystem, it resonates with what is happening in the country."John plays the protagonist in the film, which also features Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.