John Abraham to Play Double or Triple Role for Satyameva Jayate 2?

John Abraham currently has a minimum of three upcoming films and each of them caters to a different kind of story. One of these includes Satyameva Jayate 2 which like its predecessor would focus on the fight against injustice. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, John Abraham talked about the film and what can be expected from it.

"Satyameva Jayate 2 will be very different in its treatment. The original was primarily a film for the masses. This time, we aim to get the classes in, too, by tackling relevant issues. In the action, too, we are steering clear of what was done in Part 1. John Abraham will still do what someone believes he can, but I promise, it won’t be over-the-top, and it will be super-entertaining."

The first installment was written and directed by Milap Zaveri who is returning to the same tasks for the sequel as well. Rumors have even been floating around that John Abraham might play a double or triple role in the film. While the actor himself did not confirm this, he stated that it might be possible and that depends entirely on Zaveri's script.

"I hope that’s true, but Milap is still in the process of developing certain characters and he might like me to play other roles, too. But that’s still up for a lot of discussion. So, I can’t say if there’s going to be one, two or three of me in the film."

Interestingly, this could end up being Abraham's first time playing a double role as the actor has never done so in the past. Satyameva Jayate 2 is currently planned for an October 2, 2020 release to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from this, John Abraham will also be appearing in Mumbai Saga in the role of a gangster and Attack based on a hostage situation inspired by real-life events.

