John Abraham to Play Freelance Undercover Terrorist in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan?

John Abraham, who has joined Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in YRF’s Pathan, will reportedly play the character of a freelance terrorist in the much-awaited action-packed film. “John plays the role of someone who works for money. He doesn’t have a nationality; he is ruthless with his only religion being money. It’s more like a freelance undercover terrorist. In Pathan, he works for the Russian mafia, who are running a covert gun racket in India," revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

A few months ago, Salman Khan shot for a cameo in the Pathan in Mumbai. He had earlier confirmed his presence in the film on the finale of Bigg Boss 14 when he said, “When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be any way back with Bigg Boss season 15."

Pathan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s Zero. The actor-producer has not done any films since the release of the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Meanwhile, Deepika has begun shooting for Pathan. She had confirmed doing Pathan in January this year. Details about the actress’ role in the film have been kept under wraps as of now.

Deepika Padukone has done multiple films with Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, the actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh in the 2007 film, Om Shanti Om. Since then, they have starred together in films such as Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

