John Abraham To Shoot For Shah Rukh's Pathan First, Remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum Delayed

Actor John Abraham has many upcoming projects, but the most talked-about among them is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan wherein he plays the antagonist. He is also portraying the lead role in the Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’.

The rescheduling of Pathan’s shoot has affected his Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s shooting. The shooting for ‘Pathan’ is likely to restart this month, and the dates are clashing with the Bollywood remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, resulting in its postponement, reports said.

For Shah Rukh, Pathan is one of the most ambitious projects and by playing an antagonist role in the movie, John Abraham is looking forward to bringing back his baddie looks from his hit films Dhoom and Race 2.

Due to the recent developments in an NCB case involving his son Aryan Khan, King Khan had to push the shoot of Pathan. The shooting of Pathan is now likely to start this month.

The Bollywood remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ was originally scheduled to go on the floors in 2022 but that won’t be happening as John will be busy with the shoots of SRK-starrer ‘Pathan’ until March 2022 as per the new schedule.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was approached by the makers to be part of the Hindi remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. Due to date clashes, Abhishek Bachchan stepped back from the project. Later, actor Arjun Kapoor was roped in to play the same role.

The Bollywood remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ will be directed by Jagan Shakti. The story of the Malayalam film revolved around the ego clashes of a retired havaldar and a police officer. Director Jagan Shakti has completed the recce for the remake and is now looking for new dates.

