John Abraham Turns 47, Celebrates His Special Day with Fans

Bollywood's heartthrob John Abraham is celebrating his 47th birthday on December 17. Much like last year, John made it a point to celebrate the special day with his fans.

The Satyameva Jayate actor greeted his fans waiting outside his house and spends some quality time with them. He even cuts a birthday cake and happily posed for the shutter box.

In the pictures, John can be seen standing his fans as they tie a safa around his head and gifts him a shawl. Humbled by their gesture, the actor also cuts cake with them. Take a look:

On the work front, John will be next seen in Attack. The upcoming race-against-time action thriller will be released on August 14, 2020. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. This will be the third year in a row that John will release a movie on Independence Day.

Speaking about the movie, John had said, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John's production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience.”

