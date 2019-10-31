John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela to Recreate Iconic Sridevi Song in Pagalpanti

Urvashi Rautela and John Abraham will be seen shaking a leg to a recreated version of Sridevis iconic number Tera bimaar mera dil in their upcoming movie Pagalpanti. The original song featured in the 1989 hit, Chalbaaz, and was filmed on Sridevi and Sunny Deol.

Revealing that the number is a tribute to the late superstar Sridevi, Urvashi shared: "I was very nervous while shooting for this iconic scene. This recreation is kind of a tribute to the legendary actor from my side and I wanted to do justice to this song. People will enjoy the mood and vibe of the song and I hope they would love it."

Talking about the film, the actress said: "Pagalpanti is a universal film because anyone between the age of four and 80 can watch it and enjoy the film as well. I feel grateful to get the opportunity to be a part of this iconic song as well as in this film."

Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to hit theaters on November 22.

