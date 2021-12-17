John Abraham, Wife Priya Runchal's Adorable Couple Moments are Viral on Social Media

John Abraham is celebrating his birthday today. Wishes and special edits for the 49-year-old from fans and members of the industry have inundated social media. Interestingly, John has a surprise for fans on his special day. The actor treated his followers on social media with a series of rare and adorable moments with wife Priya Runchal and their fur babies. Since John is not known for being an active social media user, his post with lovely unseen pictures certainly made fans very happy. The series of images included heartwarming clicks of John and Priya, in their element.

John prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eye and media and the actor rarely speaks about Priya or his marriage in interviews and other social appearances. The investment banker is also quite a social media recluse. However, her anniversary post on Instagram caught everyone’s attention. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Priya shared a mushy photo in which she and John were sipping on a coconut as she planted a kiss on his nose. She captioned the post, “Three coconuts."

John married Priya in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2013.

Meanwhile, John’s latest film outing Satyameva Jayate 2 released in theatres on November 25 in which he played a triple role. The film directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Nikhil Advani also featured Divya Kumar Khosla. John played the lead in the first instalment of the film which released in 2018. The teaser of his upcoming film Attack released recently. The science fiction action thriller directed by Lakshya Raj Anand also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in main roles. John will also be a part of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns.

