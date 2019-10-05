John Abraham Won't Follow Kabir Singh Trend, Says Solid Content is His Major Motivation

While remakes have become common in Bollywood, be it a movie or a song, there's one actor who isn't keen on following the same trend. John Abraham, whose last movie Batla House fared decently at the box office, says his "major motivation is solid content."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "After Kabir Singh’s success, I am sure there will be whole lot of flights that will go towards south India (laughs). But I don’t think I’d follow that trend. I would rather do something different. In fact, the minute people ask me, ‘why are you doing this [different] film?’, I know in my mind that I am going to do it,” says John."

The model turned actor, who also produces movies feels that his audiences should watch movies, because they ought to feel his scripts are different and say 'this guy comes with interesting stories'.

John started off his career as a model and has surely come a long way now. After giving some hits in comedy such as Garam Masala, Housefull, etc., The actor has started in some serious roles such as RAW, Parmanu and Satyamev Jayate, which has a different set of audiences to cater to all together.

Not being influenced by the catch phrase of 'models can't act', the actor says that they make the actors feel like 'prisoner of their own image'. But John feels that the times have changed. "With all due respect, they are the ones (who used such catchphrases), who aren’t here anymore, " he said and people have accepted him for the performances he has given on screen be it a comedy movie or other genres.

“I think that phrase came about at a time when actors also couldn’t model (laughs). So, maybe, it was a case of sour grapes," he jokes.

The actor also said that having a big budget is a luxury he can't afford and thus having a strong and interesting content idea is what he concentrates on.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.