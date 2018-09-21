English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Abraham’s Batla House to Clash with Brahmastra, Made in China. See Poster
Check out the new poster of John Abraham’s upcoming film Batla House.
John Abraham was last seen in Satyameva Jayate.
John Abraham took to Twitter on Friday to unveil the first look of his next film Batla House.
Slated to release on August 15, 2019, it will clash with Rajummar Rao’s Made in China and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.
Sharing the film's poster, John wrote: "Every story has two points of view. One wrong. The other right. But what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred!"
Known for doing patriotic movies like Madras Cafe, Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate, John will now play police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the Batla House encounter.
In the poster, John can be seen in a policeman's avatar and he is surrounded with several news headlines detailing the encounter.
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah.
Announcing the release date, Advani tweeted, "Have waited for a long time for this story to be told. Unveiling an explosive account of one of the most controversial events to have rocked modern India."
