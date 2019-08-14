Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

John Abraham's Batla House to Release on Independence Day After Incorporating Minor Tweaks

A petition was filed against the makers stating that movie's poster and promotional videos claimed that the sequence of event in the movie were inspired by true events, which created the impression that the film depicted true account of Batla House encounter.

IANS

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
John Abraham's Batla House to Release on Independence Day After Incorporating Minor Tweaks
John Abraham in a still from 'Batla House'.
Loading...

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave its green signal to the John Abraham-starrer Batla House after the producers agreed to tweak some scenes and introduce a disclaimer in the film.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru disposed off the plea after filmmakers agreed to make changes in disclaimer and modify/delete scenes that were objected to by petitioners.

The film-makers would also beep/mute the word "mujahid" in the confession scene, remove the real image of the DCP at the end of the movie to justify the amended disclaimer. A bomb making scene will also be deleted from the film.

The plea, filed by Ariz Khan and Shehzad Ahmad, both accused in the Batla House encounter case, is likely to come up for hearing next week. The petition sought a direction to the Centre for pre screening of the film.

The petition stated that movie's poster and promotional videos claimed that the sequence of event in the movie were inspired by true events, which created the impression that the film depicted true account of Batla House encounter.

After court's order, John and the team of Batla House issued a statement on social media. See post here:

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is inspired by the alleged police encounter in Delhi in the wake of the 2008 serial blasts. John essays DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spear-headed the operation.

Batla House, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, is scheduled for release on August 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram