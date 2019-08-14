The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave its green signal to the John Abraham-starrer Batla House after the producers agreed to tweak some scenes and introduce a disclaimer in the film.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru disposed off the plea after filmmakers agreed to make changes in disclaimer and modify/delete scenes that were objected to by petitioners.

The film-makers would also beep/mute the word "mujahid" in the confession scene, remove the real image of the DCP at the end of the movie to justify the amended disclaimer. A bomb making scene will also be deleted from the film.

The plea, filed by Ariz Khan and Shehzad Ahmad, both accused in the Batla House encounter case, is likely to come up for hearing next week. The petition sought a direction to the Centre for pre screening of the film.

The petition stated that movie's poster and promotional videos claimed that the sequence of event in the movie were inspired by true events, which created the impression that the film depicted true account of Batla House encounter.

After court's order, John and the team of Batla House issued a statement on social media. See post here:

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is inspired by the alleged police encounter in Delhi in the wake of the 2008 serial blasts. John essays DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spear-headed the operation.

Batla House, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, is scheduled for release on August 15.

