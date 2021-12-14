John Abraham's Instagram Account Hacked? Actor's Social Media Posts Deleted from Profile

John Abraham’s Instagram posts have been taken down and the official profile of the Satyameva Jayate 2 actor appears to be blank. It is suspected that the account may have been hacked but there is no confirmation of the same from the actor’s side till now.

John has left his fans confused as he has deleted all his posts, including photos and videos, from his official Instagram handle. The actor, who currently has 9.7 million followers, has not revealed the reason behind the same.

The actor is known for films like Jism, Dhoom, Dostana, New York, Kabul Express, to Madras Cafe, Force, Parmanu, Batla House among many others. Quite interestingly in all these films that become cult, John has received a lot of appreciation for his strong screen presence and good looks. Be it his bare body, long hair look in ‘Jism’, flaunting his biceps and walking around the Miami beach in ‘Dostana’ and biking in ‘Dhoom’.

On the work front, John will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and Attack. He also confirmed being much anticipated film Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, a YouTube Channel named John Abraham Videos shared a video in which the actor reacts to users’ comments on Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer. While reacting, he stumbles upon one of the comments that read, “Can we all sign a petition for John Abraham to remain shirtless 24/7? Please.” To which, the actor responds by recalling the titles of his upcoming films in which he will flaunt his physique. And, there, he mentioned Pathan, as well as Ek Villain Returns and Attack. John said, “Ek Villain, Pathan, Attack…I think, I am shirtless.”

