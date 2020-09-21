John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 Set for Clash With Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Eid 2021

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is all set to lock horns with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Eid 2021. Satyameva Jayate 2 makers today announced that the action drama is slated to release on Eid 2021. Director Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and John Abraham will now take down corruption in the town of Lucknow.

Earlier, Salman Khan took everyone by surprise when he announced his project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Its release date has also been locked as Eid 2021.

Meanwhile, after tasting commercial success with their 2018 release, John, Milap and the producers decided to take ahead the franchise with Divya Khosla Kumar opposite John this time. While the first film dealt with corruption, the sequel tackles with corruption in all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man.

Changing his shoot location and story from Mumbai to the heart of our nation - Lucknow, director Milap says, "Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and also make the canvas larger. Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is going to be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful. John is going to smash, rip and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace and beauty.

"Satyameva Jayate 2 like part one is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism. Eid is a perfect occasion to release as it will offer entertainment galore."

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on May 12, 2021.