John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate To Clash With Akshay Kumar's Gold
While John will be back on the big screen with director Milap Zaveri's thriller "Satyameva Jayate", Akshay will be seen in Reema Kagti's sports drama "Gold".
File photo of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar
John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate and Akshay Kumar's Gold will face-off at the box office this Independence Day but the Madras Cafe star says the love the duo shares would stay the same.
While John will be back on screen after his recent hit Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran with director Milap Zaveri's thriller Satyameva Jayate, Akshay will be seen in Reema Kagti's sports drama Gold.
When asked about the clash, John told reporters, "Akshay is an actor in Gold and I am an actor in Satyameva Jayate. So that (the release of films) is a producer decision, between Excel Entertainment and T Series.
"Akshay is my senior, I love him and have always wished the best for him. I am sure he will also want the same for me."
The duo has worked together in films such as Garam Masala, Desi Boyz and Housefull 2.
John was speaking at the success press conference of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran here last night.
The Abhishek Sharma-directed film turned out to be a sleeper hit, earning not only good reviews but also did decent business at the box office.
The actor, however, is aware about how to handle compliments and criticism.
"It's cyclical. If your one film does good, people laud you for it. You get bouquets. But if your film doesn't do well, you get brickbats instead. So I think we are old horses at this. We know what goes on in people's minds," he said.
When asked how he would react if the movie finds a spot at next year's National Film Awards, John also said he hopes the film makes it to the prestigious tally.
He, however, added, "But, it's too early to talk about our chances of winning a National Award. We are not overconfident. We think we will deserve whatever the jury decides for our film but at the same time I think people loved the film and that is important for us."
Besides, Satyameva Jayate and Gold, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will also release on August 15.
