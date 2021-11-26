John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate2 Off to Slow Start, but Doing Well on Single-screen

John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 was released in the theatres on November 25. The film stars Divya Kumar Khosla as the female lead. This movie is the sequel of the 2018 film Satyamev Jayate, which was much loved and appreciated by the audience. As far as the sequel is concerned, the film has received a mixed reaction from the critics as well as the audience. The film got off to a slow start at the box office.

The film is getting more audience in the single screen theatres than multiplexes. As per box office India, Satyamev Jayate collected Rs 3 crore on the first day. The good news for John and the makers is that the film is getting a very good response in the single-screen theatres of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa. However, everyone has their eyes on the collection the film is going to make in the next few days.

In India, the film has been released on 2500 screens, besides 1000 screens abroad. Satyamev Jayate’s lifetime collection was Rs 80 crore. And while we are talking about collections, it will be interesting to see if the film breaks its prequel’s record.

But it’s not going to be an easy outing for the John-starrer as Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth hit theatres on Friday. The film marks the return of Dabang Khan on the silver screen after two years.

Salman’s last film Radhe was also released on OTT. Hence, observers say that Antim may well break records at the box office. And in such a situation, Satyamev Jayate 2 may also face considerable losses.

John is in a double role in this film and it has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

