John Abraham’s Spy Thriller RAW Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark at Box Office
'RAW' is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. It is written and directed by Robbie Grewal.
Image: John Abraham/Instagram
John Abraham’s spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has collected Rs 30 crore in its first-week run at the box office. The film raked in Rs 2.5 Crore on Wednesday at the box office, taking its six-day collection to Rs 30.8 crore. The makers said that RAW was holding strong at the box office and had collected Rs 2.6 Crore on Tuesday, Rs 9 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on its Friday opening.
RAW is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. John, who plays the role of a spy, is paired opposite Mouni Roy, while Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Raghubir Yadav play significant roles. Mouni Roy had made her Bollywood debut last year in the in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.
Interestingly, RAW is now facing a stiff competition from Akshay's Kesari which has raked in Rs 143.02 crore in 20 days, and is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark.
Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the film follows the journey of an Indian secret agent during the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. It was the subcontinent's most decisive battle, in which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army and is popularly remembered as the time when the intelligence agencies played a crucial part in India's calculated and clinical victory over Pakistan (cue Raazi).
