LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

John Abraham’s Spy Thriller RAW Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark at Box Office

'RAW' is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. It is written and directed by Robbie Grewal.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 11, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
John Abraham’s Spy Thriller RAW Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark at Box Office
Image: John Abraham/Instagram
Loading...
John Abraham’s spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has collected Rs 30 crore in its first-week run at the box office. The film raked in Rs 2.5 Crore on Wednesday at the box office, taking its six-day collection to Rs 30.8 crore. The makers said that RAW was holding strong at the box office and had collected Rs 2.6 Crore on Tuesday, Rs 9 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on its Friday opening.

RAW is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. John, who plays the role of a spy, is paired opposite Mouni Roy, while Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Raghubir Yadav play significant roles. Mouni Roy had made her Bollywood debut last year in the in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

Interestingly, RAW is now facing a stiff competition from Akshay's Kesari which has raked in Rs 143.02 crore in 20 days, and is set to cross the Rs 150 crore mark.

Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the film follows the journey of an Indian secret agent during the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. It was the subcontinent's most decisive battle, in which the Pakistan Army surrendered to the Indian Army and is popularly remembered as the time when the intelligence agencies played a crucial part in India's calculated and clinical victory over Pakistan (cue Raazi).


Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram