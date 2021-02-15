John Abraham's Stunt on 'Attack' Set Goes Wrong, Seeks Medical Attention
John Abraham on Attack set
John Abraham is currently shooting for his upcoming actioner 'Attack' and took fans inside the sets of the movie with a social media post.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: February 15, 2021, 15:32 IST
John Abraham dubbed himself as an 'action addict' as he continues to shoot for Attack. On the movie location, John's action sequence went a little south as he got injured while he was attacked from behind during shoot.
John shared a picture on social media in which a man breaks a tubelight on him from behind. However, the landing was a bit off and he got injured. John sought medical attention on set. "How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict (sic)," wrote John on social media.
Earlier, John had shared a BTS video as he shot a bike sequence for Attack.
Attack is a race-against-time action thriller that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutante Lakshya Raj Anand. John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film, which narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by the character John portrays. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.
Meanwhile, John will soon be back on the screen in Satyameva Jayate 2. The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, Satyameva Jayate. It will release on Eid and will clash with Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.