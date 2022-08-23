John Abraham's Tara Vs Bilal Starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sonia Rathee to Hit Theatres on October 14

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee are all set to share screen space for the first time in Tara Vs Bilal, a slice of life film. Set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London, the film is a collision of two opposite worlds inhabited by two diametrically opposite people.

Talking about her character in the film, Rathee took to social media and shared that her character is a “vivacious, tenacious yet vulnerable girl who continues to discover herself and her resilience in a new city”. Rane, on the other hand, described his part as “reclusive yet charming”.

Tara Vs Bilal is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. The T-Series Films, JA Entertainment and TVB films venture is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and John Abraham. It is directed by Samar Iqbal and is slated for a release on October 14, 2022. Iqbal had earlier directed web series like Mithila Palkar starrer Girl In The City and actor Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay. He had also directed Bobby Jasoos (2014), a comedy drama starring Vidya Balan and Ali Fazal.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Rathee referred to the film as a “beautiful romantic-comedy” and added that Abraham has been “super invested” in the project in the capacity as a producer. She said, “I didn’t have many interactions with John. But he has been on top of the production. He has been very kind every time I met him. I loved working on his film.”

It was earlier revealed that Abraham had personally recommended Rane to play the lead in the film. Talking about working with the Ek Villain Returns actor, Rane had told Navbharat Times, “In 2004, I used to work as a delivery boy. Once, I delivered a helmet to John Abraham. The way I felt that day, seeing him, I continue to feel the same every time I see him. He is the producer of my film but I feel the same nervousness when he is around. When he keeps a hand on my shoulder I am like ‘when will he go, when will he go?’ I start stepping backwards.”

​

On a related note, Abraham will be donning the hat of a producer yet again for Tara Vs Bilal after Vicky Donor (2012), Madras Café (2013), Batla House (2019) and Attack, which released this year, among others. Tara Vs Bilal marks the film debut of Rathee, who was seen in web series like Decoupled and Broken But Beautiful. Rane was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Haseen Dillruba (2021), a desi pulp fiction, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, which won him acclaim.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here