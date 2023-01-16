John Abraham's Wife Priya Runchal Wants To Make Dostana With These Two Adorable Characters

John Abraham has an interesting year lined up ahead of him. With Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Arun Gopalan’s Tehran, the actor is gearing up to surprise the audience once again with his acting skills. But before the team of Pathaan gets on the ground for promotions, John Abraham has been taking some much-deserved leisurely breaks and spending that time with his wife Priya Runchal and his pet dogs. Earlier today, the star’s wife updated the fans through her social media post.

On Monday, Priya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture that showed the adorable couple with their dogs Sia and Bailey. While the Satyamev Jayate actor sported a black printed T-shirt with matching joggers and a pair of slippers, Priya looked cheerful in a grey solid T-shirt and black trousers. Meanwhile, the cute dogs can be seen relishing their meal from the dog bowl with a swanky looking backdrop. However, it was Priya’s hilarious caption that caught everyone’s attention.

She wrote, “Thank you for hosting us with so much love! ♥️ special thanks to Melvin yeah yeah @thejohnabraham and @priyarunchal are cool and all, but who’s making a film about sia & bailey’s dostana? 🐶 ps: gotta love the fab four."

Orhan Awatramani reacted to the picture with heart-eye emojis. Another comment read, “Thank You so much for adopting these two. You both are incredibly amazing humans. May God bless you always!" Another one wrote, “Beautiful family! John bhai and Priya Bhabh!" A fan stated, “Sia and Bailey are so so cute!! Love them!" Another one stated, “This is adorable (heart emojis)".

John Abraham tied the knot with Indian-Amdrican financial analyst and investment banker Priya Runchal on January 3, 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, with two of his most anticipated films releasing in 2023, the actor had enjoyed a good run in 2022 as well. While his first film Attack was a science-fiction action film with Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Prakash Raj, his other film Ek Villian Returns featured him alongside Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in a standalone sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villian.

