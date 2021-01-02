John Bishop Joins Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who' Season 13

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian John Bishop has boarded the Jodie Whittaker-led cast of “Doctor Who” season 13. Accroding to BBC, Bishop will be joining the Thirteenteenth Doctor and Yaz on the time machine TARDIS.

The 54-year-old actor, who recently tested positive for coronavirus , said joining the sci-fi series was a “dream come true”. If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip,” said Bishop.

The actor will play Dan in the new season. As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe. Traveling through space and time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmare Showrunner Chris Chibnall said they were in talks with Bishop for the role even before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan. Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS, ” Chibnall said. Bishop replaces Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who were confirmed in November to depart the series following the New Year’s Day special.