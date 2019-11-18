Take the pledge to vote

John Boyega is Sad to Bid Adieu to Star Wars Post The Rise of Skywalker

John Boyega made his debut into the Star Wars franchise as a stormtrooper named Finn.

IANS

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:45 AM IST
Image: John Boyega from 'Star Wars' film

Actor John Boyega, who will be making his final appearance in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", says it's hard to say goodbye.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Boyega became emotional while talking about "Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked if leaving the franchise was bittersweet, he said: "Yeah, 100 percent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with."

However, Boyega is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of "mystery".

He added: "It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'

"But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I'd be like, 'I'll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!' "

 

