John Boyega is Sad to Bid Adieu to Star Wars Post The Rise of Skywalker
John Boyega made his debut into the Star Wars franchise as a stormtrooper named Finn.
Image: John Boyega from 'Star Wars' film
Actor John Boyega, who will be making his final appearance in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", says it's hard to say goodbye.
In an interview with Total Film magazine, Boyega became emotional while talking about "Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
When asked if leaving the franchise was bittersweet, he said: "Yeah, 100 percent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with."
However, Boyega is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of "mystery".
He added: "It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'
"But if my name was Daniel Radcliffe right now, I'd be like, 'I'll be playing this guy for years. Yeah! Somebody take this wand!' "
