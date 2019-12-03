Take the pledge to vote

John Boyega Reveals JJ Abrams was Really Upset over The Rise of Skywalker Script Leak

Disney and Lucasfilm go to great lengths to keep anticipated movies shrouded in secrecy, but JJ Abrams said that a real script ended up on eBay.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
John Boyega Reveals JJ Abrams was Really Upset over The Rise of Skywalker Script Leak
Image: John Boyega from 'Star Wars' film

John Boyega's role in the leaking of The Rise of Skywalker script is something that will be remembered for a long time to come. In a recent interview the actor addressed his director's reaction to the entire situation.

Even though the leak did happen, fortunately for Disney it was identified quickly and nipped in the bud. News of the leak first came to light when JJ Abrams revealed in an interview that an unnamed actor caused a potential leak by leaving the script under the bed. This was found by someone later cleaning the room who posted the script for sale on eBay.

Read: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Script Almost Leaked on eBay

Boyega later confirmed this to be himself in an interview with TMZ. Talking about Abrams reaction he said, "He’s definitely upset." This was followed by the actor joking about the situation asking the director to "Get over it" and added, "What I thought would be good is if people get to read the film before they see it. It’s a whole new creative thing I’ve got going on."

Boyega also explained the situation saying, "I was moving apartments and I left my script under my bed. I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave it under my bed, when I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it and then move.’ But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit, and the script, it just stayed there. And then, a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script, and then puts it on eBay for like, £65. The person didn’t know the true value."

Fortunately, it was immediately identified by Disney and Lucasfilm who bought it and avoided any further possible damage. The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

