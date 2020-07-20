John Boyega Says He's 'Moved on' from Star Wars

Actor John Boyega, who played Finn in three "Star Wars" films, says he has "moved on" from the popular sci-fi fantasy series.

The actor made his debut in the franchise with 2015's "The Force Awakens" and followed it up two years later with "The Last Jedi". "The Rise of Skywalker" in 2019 marked his last outing in the franchise.

Boyega once again emphasised that he had no intentions of coming back to "Star Wars" after a fan expressed interest in seeing him return to the galaxy far, far, away.

"Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!" wrote an admirer on one of the actor's Instagram posts earlier this week.

Boyega, 28, replied, "Lol no thank you. I've moved on."

When another fan said he had "really just got those Disney bucks and dipped", he responded, "Nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That's all."

Earlier this year, the actor said "The Rise Of Skywalker" was "very fulfilling (but had) some disappointments".

Boyega also appeared in the short film "Rise Of The Resistance" and voiced his character in TV series "Forces Of Destiny" and several video games.