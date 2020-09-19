John Boyega To Star In Gavin Hood's 'The Test'

Los Angeles: British star John Boyega is teaming up with filmmaker Gavin for thriller “The Test”. The project, which hails from Entertainment One, is an official adaptation of Canadian author Sylvain Neuvel’s 2017 novella of the same name, reported Deadline.

The film will also feature actor Payman Maadi, best known for Oscar-winning movie “A Separation” and Michael Bay’s “6 Underground”. The story follows a soft-spoken immigrant (Maadi) taking a citizen evaluation test, and a brilliant young behavioural psychologist (Boyega) supervising “the test” confront a terrorist group lead by a far-right fanatic.

“The Test” will be produced by Erwin Stoff. Boyega will next feature in “Red, White and Blue”, a standalone feature from Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe”. Hood has films like “Tsotsi”, “Eye In The Sky” and “Official Secrets” to his directing credits.