John Cena and Nikki Bella Break Up After Six Years Together
The former couple, who got engaged last year, had been sparking break-up rumours in the latest "Total Divas" preview in which they appeared to have a second thoughts on getting married.
Wrestler Nikki Bella and actor/wrestler John Cena attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)
Wrestling star and actor John Cena and actress Nikki Bella have decided to go seperate ways after dating for six years.
The WWE couple have announced they have called off their engagement, reports usmagazine.com.
"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives," read the statement.
Cena and Bella started dating in 2012. The couple was last seen together in public at Wrestlemania 34 on April 8.
