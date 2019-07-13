Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing

In Cena's latest Instagram post, the wrestler actor shared a picture of Shilpa, in which her face has been morphed onto the body of WWE wrestler Steve Austin, popular by his ring name Stone Cold.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
Image courtesy: John Cena/ Instagram
Loading...

John Cena has been treating his Indian fans for quite some time now. After putting up a picture of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, he had sent a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan. And now, the WWE superstar has a special post for Shilpa Shetty.

In Cena's latest Instagram post, the wrestler actor shared a picture of Shilpa, in which her face has been morphed onto the body of WWE wrestler Steve Austin, popular by his ring name Stone Cold. "Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra", reads the text over the photo.

Soon after, film producer and Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, rushed to the comment section having a good laugh at the post. Shilpa too shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, "This is hilarious... I certainly “Didn’t SEE” this coming, @johncena." (sic)

Take a look at the post

fjvgke

(A screengrab of John Cena's Instagram post)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan recently appeared in a video where the six-year-old was seen expressing his love for the WWE superstars, particularly John Cena.

Answering questions about the sport, diehard fan Viaan flaunted his knowledge of WWE wrestling. It is, however, Cena who actually makes the video interesting. In the end, the star kid gets a special message from Cena.

"Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, 'My time is up, your time is now'. It's Viaan boy, you are shining now," Cena said in his message.

Proud mom Shilpa shared her excitement with her fans on Twitter and said she didn't know her son knew so much about WWE wrestling.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram