John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing

John Cena has been treating his Indian fans for quite some time now. After putting up a picture of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, he had sent a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan. And now, the WWE superstar has a special post for Shilpa Shetty.

In Cena's latest Instagram post, the wrestler actor shared a picture of Shilpa, in which her face has been morphed onto the body of WWE wrestler Steve Austin, popular by his ring name Stone Cold. "Stone Cold Shilpa Shetty Kundra", reads the text over the photo.

Soon after, film producer and Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, rushed to the comment section having a good laugh at the post. Shilpa too shared the post on her Instagram and wrote, "This is hilarious... I certainly “Didn’t SEE” this coming, @johncena." (sic)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan recently appeared in a video where the six-year-old was seen expressing his love for the WWE superstars, particularly John Cena.

Answering questions about the sport, diehard fan Viaan flaunted his knowledge of WWE wrestling. It is, however, Cena who actually makes the video interesting. In the end, the star kid gets a special message from Cena.

"Hey Viaan, this is your buddy John Cena. I saw your video and your muscles. I had to get back to the gym and start working on myself. You are enormous. I can see you singing the song, 'My time is up, your time is now'. It's Viaan boy, you are shining now," Cena said in his message.

Proud mom Shilpa shared her excitement with her fans on Twitter and said she didn't know her son knew so much about WWE wrestling.

Omg! My son @ViaanRajKundra s first solo interview expressing his love for @WWE and @JohnCena . I have noooo idea how he knows soooo much!!Thank you @WWEIndia for making his dream come true with that msg.. 🙏💪 https://t.co/teGxZc4I7r — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 9, 2019

