John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh in a Private Ceremony

Hollywood actor John Cena has tied the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida after more than a year of dating her.

The ceremony took place on October 12, as per various media outlets. Days before getting married to Shay, John had also tweeted about happiness as he wrote, "'I will be happy if I only get (x).' This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy."

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

As per a report, Shay is an engineer by profession. John and Shay had sparked engagement rumours earlier in February this year when the lovebirds were spotted at an amusement park in San Diego. Shay was then reportedly wearing a ring on her left hand.

At that time, John had further fueled the speculation by tweeting about love and marriage. “‘A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short’ – Andre Maurois,” he had written then, seemingly dropping a hint about his impending marriage with Shay.

John and Shay first linked in March 2019, less than a year after the former's split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella. In fact, after John started dating his now wife, the former wrestler's WWE colleague Seth Rollins had said that he hasn’t seen John “this happy in a long time.”

On the movies front, John will feature in The Fast And The Furious 9 alongside Vin Diesel and ensemble. He is also entering the superhero universe with DC Comics character Peacemaker in upcoming film The Suicide Squad.