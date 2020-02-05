John Cena Posts Asim Riaz's Photo, Fans Can't Believe He Watches Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's fan following might just shoot up, especially on foreign shores. WWE world champion John Cena has added Riaz's photo to his series of bizarre posts on Instagram. The wrestler had previously revealed that he refuses have any logic behind why he shares a photo on Instagram, and it seems Riaz has caught his fancy recently, enough to make it to his feed.

Needless to say that there is no connection between Riaz and Cena, but the post has sparked curiosity among followers, who wonder whether world famous wrestler is a viewer of Bigg Boss 13. The reality show is the Indian version of UK's Celebrity Big Brother, which shows a bunch of celebrities locked up in one house for a few months, and the most popular contestant emerges the winner.

Cena shared the picture just the way he shares all the others, without any caption. In the comment section, fans of Bigg Boss have been debating whether Riaz deserved to be supported by Cena. Some even wondered if his account was hacked.

One user commented, "U r watch bigg boss 13,,i can't believe that (sic)," while another said, "Cena just made this guy Famous...". Take a look:

The 16-time WWE world champion has previously shared photos of Indian stars like Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma and Shilpa Shetty. He has a very puzzling Instagram account with a bio that pretty much explains why he does what he does. It reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.