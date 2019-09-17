John Cena Posts Sushant Singh Rajput's Photo on Instagram, Actor Says, 'See you at WrestleMania 36'
After posting pictures of Indian celebs like Ranveer Singh and Kapil Sharma, wrestler John Cena has now put up a picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, without any explanation.
After posting pictures of Indian celebs like Ranveer Singh and Kapil Sharma, wrestler John Cena has now put up a picture of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, without any explanation.
John Cena's Instagram activity is a mysterious affair that sees the legendary wrestler posting random images without any explanation. His Instagram bio reads, "Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy."
The Suicide Squad 2 star recently posted an image of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his Instagram account - without any caption.
The candid image sees the Chhichhore star donning a black t-shirt with cargo pants, black boots and black sunglasses. The actor can be seen surrounded by Army jawans.
While Cena may not have captioned the image, Sushant Singh Rajput did reply to it, writing, "See you at WrestleMania 36." While no one knows why the wrestler-turned-actor posted an image of Sushant, the image has already garnered a lot of attention, with one user writing, "Zindagi me itna successful banna hai ki John Cena apni post dalde..!!," another quipped, "Wow you met dhoni?"
A third used a WWE reference and wrote, "Stone Cold Sushant Singh Rajput!!," whereas a fourth mused, "Looks like John Cena is a huge fan of Bollywood."
This is not the first time the wrestling legend has posted images of Indian stars. He had previously posted pictures of comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Ranveer Singh and even singer Daler Mehndi. The actor had taken to Instagram to post an image of Ranveer Singh in his Gully Boy avatar Murad.
Cena had earlier also posted an image of Shilpa Shetty, in which he'd photoshopped the actress and the legendary wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shilpa reposted it on Instagram with the caption, "This is hilarious... I certainly ‘Didn’t SEE’ this coming’ @johncena."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nikon Z6 Review: A Strong Statement that Ably Rivals the Sony a7 III
- This Rescued Deer Keeps Coming Back to the Family Who Saved Him
- Mi Smart Water Purifier Launched in India at Rs 11,999: Here's How it Works
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film on PM Modi's Youth; Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look
- Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark