John Cena Praises James Gunn's Vision and Direction for the Suicide Squad

John Cena is a name often associated with wrestling but he has also been gradually making his way through Hollywood as well. Cena is currently shooting for James Gun's upcoming film The Suicide Squad 2.

Speaking to Collider, John Cena talked about how impressed he was by Gunn's vision and storytelling techniques. "The first 10 pages like a movie in itself. It’s really, really special. That’s because the guy steering the ship is committed to narrative and committed to creating characters that we connect with and sending them on an awesome journey. James is a writer and a developer and he has great vision."

Cena went on to say that he enjoyed James Gunn's work even before being cast in The Suicide Squad. The wrestler stated that he loved watching Guardians Of The Galaxy as the film always gave him a "certain takeaway". Cena added that he enjoyed the film immensely for its value as a film irrespective of the comic-books.

John Cena's character in the film is yet to be revealed. He addressed the feeling of getting into a costume for the first time saying it felt a nice change from his usual shorts, t-shirt, ball cap, and wristbands.

John Cena along with the rest of The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Apart from this, he is also set to appear in Fast and Furious 9 in an undisclosed role.

