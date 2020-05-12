John Cena Shares Shah Rukh Khan's Pic with Van Damme and Jackie Chan

WWE star and Hollywood actor John Cena has again shown his love for Bollywood as he posted an old picture of Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme with Shah Rukh Khan.

The picture shared by John of the three actors is from October 2019, when SRK attended a common film event with Van Damme and Jackie in Riyadh. SRK had then shared the epic pic on his social media handle saying he got a chance to meet his heroes. Now, Cena has re-shared the image on his profile although it is unclear why. Let us also remind you that this is not the first time that John has posted a picture of Bollywood star Shah Rukh on Instagram.

On the work front, Shah Rukh-produced Netflix series Betaal will premiere on the streaming site on May 24. The actor is yet to announce his next in a starring role. Meanwhile, reports keep doing the rounds that SRK has confirmed his next movie with Rajkumar Hirani or director duo Raj and DK. Some even claim that SRK's next with be with director Atlee. However, SRK has rubbished all rumours of collaborations with the aforementioned directors till now.

