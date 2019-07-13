John Cena Turns Shilpa Shetty Into Stone Cold, Katrina Kaif is 'Slaying Mermaid' in Blue Swimsuit

John Cena had sent a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan recently. And now, the WWE superstar has a special post for the actress herself. In his latest Instagram post, the wrestler-actor shared a picture of Shilpa, in which her face has been morphed onto the body of WWE wrestler Steve Austin, popular by his ring name Stone Cold.

Katrina Kaif always has her beach game right, be it on holiday or during photo shoots. In her recent Instagram post, the Bharat actress sets the temperature soaring as she poses in a blue swimsuit on a Mexican beach, and fans asked her for more such pictures.

Recently, Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh, in a column for Kerala Kaumudi, wrote that his forensics expert friend thinks that Sridevi's death might not have been due to accidental drowning, but a murder. Reacting to the claim, film producer and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor said he doesn't want to address "such stupid stories."

Vivek Oberoi, who often gets into trouble for his posts on social media, has once again gotten slammed by netizens. Vivek, on Friday, took to Twitter and posted a GIF referring to Indian cricket team's loss at the World Cup semi-finals, which did not go down well with Twitter users.

John Cena has been treating his Indian fans for quite some time now. After putting up a picture of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, he has now morphed Shilpa Shetty's face onto the body of Stone Cold in a hilarious post.

Katrina latest Instagram post, in a blue swimsuit on a Mexican beach, got a lot of love from fans and friends from the industry. Katrina captioned the picture with heart emojis and got some more hearts from Shweta Bachchan and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in the comments.

Director Sujoy Ghosh's debut project for Netflix, a horror show called Typewriter, will be streaming this week. Bradley Cooper's multiple Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born, that created quite a wave when it released last year, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. If you are looking for new content on streaming platforms, here's a list of our suggestions.

