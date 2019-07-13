John Cena Turns Shilpa Shetty Into Stone Cold, Katrina Kaif is 'Slaying Mermaid' in Blue Swimsuit
John Cena has put his morphing skills to good use to merge Shilpa Shetty with Stone Cold, while Katrina caused a flutter among fans with her new post on Instagram. Here are the entertainment news highlights of the day.
John Cena has put his morphing skills to good use to merge Shilpa Shetty with Stone Cold, while Katrina caused a flutter among fans with her new post on Instagram. Here are the entertainment news highlights of the day.
John Cena had sent a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan recently. And now, the WWE superstar has a special post for the actress herself. In his latest Instagram post, the wrestler-actor shared a picture of Shilpa, in which her face has been morphed onto the body of WWE wrestler Steve Austin, popular by his ring name Stone Cold.
Katrina Kaif always has her beach game right, be it on holiday or during photo shoots. In her recent Instagram post, the Bharat actress sets the temperature soaring as she poses in a blue swimsuit on a Mexican beach, and fans asked her for more such pictures.
Read on for more buzz from showbiz today.
Recently, Kerala Jail DGP Rishiraj Singh, in a column for Kerala Kaumudi, wrote that his forensics expert friend thinks that Sridevi's death might not have been due to accidental drowning, but a murder. Reacting to the claim, film producer and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor said he doesn't want to address "such stupid stories."
Read: Boney Kapoor on DGP's Claim that Sridevi Was Murdered: Don't Want to React to Such Stupid Stories
Vivek Oberoi, who often gets into trouble for his posts on social media, has once again gotten slammed by netizens. Vivek, on Friday, took to Twitter and posted a GIF referring to Indian cricket team's loss at the World Cup semi-finals, which did not go down well with Twitter users.
Read: Vivek Oberoi Slammed Over Tweet on India's Defeat in World Cup 2019 Semi-final
John Cena has been treating his Indian fans for quite some time now. After putting up a picture of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, he has now morphed Shilpa Shetty's face onto the body of Stone Cold in a hilarious post.
Read: John Cena Hilariously Transforms Shilpa Shetty into Stone Cold and Raj Kundra Can't Stop Laughing
Katrina latest Instagram post, in a blue swimsuit on a Mexican beach, got a lot of love from fans and friends from the industry. Katrina captioned the picture with heart emojis and got some more hearts from Shweta Bachchan and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania in the comments.
Read: Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
Director Sujoy Ghosh's debut project for Netflix, a horror show called Typewriter, will be streaming this week. Bradley Cooper's multiple Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born, that created quite a wave when it released last year, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. If you are looking for new content on streaming platforms, here's a list of our suggestions.
Read: Streaming Now: Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix Debut Typewriter Promises Lots of Chills and Thrills
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- Delhi Airport Terminal 3 Gets New Carpet Flooring, Twitterati Thank Former MoS Jayant Sinha
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Blaupunkt Launching QLED 4K TV in India at Rs 64,999
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers
- ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand & Fans Ready for 'Long Night' on Sunday: Stead