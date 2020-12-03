John Cena's ex Nikki Bella Congratulates Him on Wedding with Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh (L)
Actress and former wrestler Nikki Bella has belatedly congratulated her former beau John Cena for his October wedding.
Bella said on the "All Things Vanderpump" podcast: "I haven't (congratulated him)... but yeah, I didn't. Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?"
Her twin sister Brie, who married WWE star Daniel Bryan in 2014, said she preferred not to reach out to a former lover who had tied the knot, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"We were done for so long that I didn't congratulate him, but he didn't congratulate me," said Brie.
Host Lisa Vanderpump told Nikki that she should "get out of this really elegantly" by sending Cena a sweet message on his wedding.
Nikki said: "John, congratulations on your wedding. I'm very, very happy for you."
Nikki and John dated in 2012 before getting engaged in 2017. The two split the following year.