John Cena's Post on Amitabh Bachchan Goes Viral

WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has once again shown his love for Bollywood and its actors as he posted on social media an image of Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek after the father-son duo tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Cena took to Instagram and shared an image of the Bachchans sending fans and followers into a frenzy of sorts. Earlier, Cena, on several occasions, has posted images of Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty among others on social media, which is considered by many his way of showing affection towards Hindi film stars and the movie industry.

Meanwhile, Big B shared a thank you message on social media after he was admitted with son Abhishek in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for showing mild coronavirus symptoms. As of now, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. The mother-daughter duo are asymptomatic and will be quarantining at home.

The news of coronavirus infecting the Bachchan clan triggered an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes for the 77-year-old screen icon who has dominated Bollywood for over five decades. In Ujjain, a group of his fans offered prayers at the local temple, and wished him and family speedy recovery.

