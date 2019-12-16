Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

John Cusack, Rajkummar Rao Condemn Police Action Against Jamia Students During Anti-Citizenship Act Protests

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 that started in Assam and Bengal last week have now spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

News18.com

Updated:December 16, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 that started in Assam and Bengal last week have now spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 that started in Assam and Bengal last week have now spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, that started in Assam and Bengal last week have now spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi had a chaotic night on Sunday as there was a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson. The situation remained tense on Monday morning as well.

American actor John Cusack, in a series of tweets, stood in solidarity with the students sharing videos and pictures related to the protest.

"Indian economy in ICU - chaos - civil war," he tweeted.

He also quoted author Arundhati and wrote, "1. Statement on NRC-CAB

Three years ago, we stood in line obediently outside banks as demonetization was imposed on us, a policy that broke the back of our country’s economy. Now the National Register of Citizens coupled with the Citizenship Amendment Bill is set."

"2. -to break the back of our Constitution and cut the ground from under our feet. Are we going to stand in line once again, obediently, and comply with this policy that eerily resembles the 1935 Nuremberg Laws of the Third Reich? If we do, India will cease to exist. We are faced."

"3- We are faced with the biggest challenge since Independence. Stand up. Please. Stand up. Arundhati Roy."

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao too has strongly condemned the violence police have shown in dealing with students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh's AMU and said that violence is not the solution for anything.

Rajkummar took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and said, "citizens have the right to peacefully protest".

"I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy, the citizens have the right to peacefully protest. I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything," he tweeted.

The tweets tweet comes after severe protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

The Act passed in the winter session of Parliament seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

(with inputs from IANS)

