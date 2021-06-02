John Krasinski Has This Response to Amy Schumer's Comment on His Marriage to Emily Blunt

The sequel to 2018 movie A Quiet Place, directed by John Krasinski and starring his wife Emily Blunt, was released in 2021 after it was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. Amidst all the praise that the movie has been receiving, comedian and actress Amy Schumer’s seems to have stood out. In a now deleted Instagram post, Schumer had mentioned how she loved every second of the suspense thriller movie which was “even better” than the first one which blew her away. However, what followed was Schumer’s own version of humour as she mentioned how for a long time she thought Blunt and Krasinski had a “pretend marriage for publicity.”

According to several reports, Schumer’s movie recommendation for a rainy weekend was also read by Krasinski who responded right back in a similar humorous fashion, “Thank you Amy! . . . for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”

The Quiet Place II stars Blunt in the lead role along with Cillian Murphy and is in continuation of the first movie that marked Krasinski’s debut as a director. For her performance in the movie, Blunt had won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best female actor in supporting role in 2019.

Blunt and Krasinski tied the knot in 2010 after dating for a few years. The couple now have two daughters, Violet and Hazel. Krasinski met Blunt while he was still playing one of the defining roles of his acting career as Jim Halpert in The Office.

A Quiet Place had marked their first on-screen appearance together. Krasinski was all praise for his wife as he worked with her for the movies. While discussing the shooting process for A Quiet Place Part II, during a virtual live Q&A session following Australian preview screenings, Krasinski described Blunt as the “greatest collaborator of my life.”

